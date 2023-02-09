'We want to continue Kelsey's legacy' - family of man who died in Kettering crash hope to create foundation in his name

The devastated family of a gifted footballer who died in a Kettering crash say they want to continue his legacy by setting up a foundation.

Kelsey Walsh, 23, was killed when his white Renault Kangoo Maxi collided with a stationary trailer on the Telford Way Industrial Estate last month.

The much-loved personal trainer, who had played for Kettering Town FC at youth level, was building his successful business KW Training and Nutrition and helping others better themselves.

Flowers left at the scene in memory of Kelsey Walsh, inset

And now his family have launched a fundraising appeal as they want to help others in his name.

Kelsey's sister Porcha said: "We have a vision and we want to help others out there with Kelsey’s name. Our first step is to sponsor Ise Lodge Kestrels under 8s football team for the next season as this is where Kelsey’s journey began.

"But it doesn’t stop there – the future goals would include supporting local clubs, charities and individuals who may need medical support and rehabilitation at the family's discretion and to create the KW Foundation."

Dozens of bouquets and messages paying tribute to Kelsey were left at the scene of the crash by family, friends and local businesses, as well as on social media.

Kelsey, pictured when he went climbing with his brother last year, and his KW business logo which will be continued for his foundation

Within 48 hours of the fundraising page going live its initial £5,000 target had been hit - and the total now stands at £7,500.

Porcha said the support has been overwhelming and that the family is grateful for any donations, big or small, adding that they just want to make their loved one proud.

She said: "Kelsey dedicated his life to help others be the best version of themselves. We as a family need to continue this for him."

To donate to the fundraising page click here.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash, which took place in Telford Way just after 6am on Tuesday, January 24, to contact them on 101.

