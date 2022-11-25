On Thursday (November 24), the Transport Minister visited a Northampton truck stop to announce up to £100 million investment in trucking facilities from the industry and Government.

Conservative MP Richard Holden revealed truck stop and road service operators can now bid for a share of £32.5 million of match-funding from the Government – in addition to the £20 million launched earlier this year from National Highways.

The main aims of this funding pot are to create improved and safer rest areas, while ensuring drivers have better welfare facilities and there are increased HGV parking capacities where possible.

During Minister Holden’s visit to The Red Lion Truck Stop, in Weedon Road, he said: “We want to replicate the success of this truck stop across the country. Rather than this being the exception, we want it to be the rule.

“I do recognise there are big challenges for the industry and we want to work together to do the best we can for all drivers. We know we‘ve got to do better and this is why we are launching this funding.

“I’m delighted to be here and see some positive steps, which we all know have needed to be taken for a long time, come into fruition.”

This move is part of the Government’s 33-point plan to address the shortage of HGV drivers, and boost recruitment and retention – including making 11,000 driver training places available through boot camps and reducing the time spent waiting for HGV driver tests.

Pictured: Transport Minister Richard Holden with the owner of The Red Lion Truck Stop, discussing the facilities they have on offer.

The Government has promised up to 25 percent match-funding for bigger sites and up to 50 percent for smaller operations, which will then generate around £100 million of overall investment in the sector.

One of the attendees at Minister Holden’s visit to The Red Lion was Neil Oxley, a trucker who regularly visits the Northampton truck stop.

“If something happens meaning you can’t reach a truck stop and you end up in a layby, it’s unacceptable,” he said.

Neil admitted truckers always aim for their favourite stops, no matter the distance, and “it is all about the facilities”.

After praising The Red Lion’s facilities, including secure parking and a bar, Neil added: “In some places you pay the same amount as you would to be here but you only get the option of fast food or the opportunity to use one or two showers between however many drivers are parked there.

“They won’t be cleaned in between so if you’re the last one in, there could have been 40 people in before you. The variation is incredible but this is a good standard.”

Talking to Chronicle & Echo yesterday, Minister Holden, under Secretary of State for Roads and Public Transport, said: “As someone who does a lot of miles – not as many as the average trucker – the variation in the quality of facilities is noticeable. It’s nice to be here at one of the premier sites to see what actually can be on offer – I want to see this across the country.”

He believes the latest announcement is “going to mean a huge amount to drivers across the country”, particularly as they work overnight and away from home for long periods of time.

One of the main reasons for this funding-pot is to have a positive impact on the shortage of HGV drivers, and Minister Holden says “they want facilities to be first rate to keep people in the industry – from the current ageing workforce to making it an attractive career for young people”.

The introduction of better truck stops facilities will also create good jobs for local people, he hopes.

Minister Holden recognised: “Different regions are at different standards and I want to raise them all up to the par of The Red Lion here in Northampton.”

As this further £32.5 million of match-funding is “not as concentrated” as the initial £20 million from earlier this year, the Government wants “as many bids in as possible so truckers can have good options in every region of the country”.

With wait times for HGV driver tests having been decreased and pay being put up in the sector, Minister Holden says it is now time to put security and welfare as a priority.

When asked by Chronicle & Echo about just how effective the Government’s 33-point plan is going to be in addressing the shortfalls in the trucking industry, Minister Holden said: “We’ll have to see but what we have seen is more people coming into the sector and many more taking tests at the moment.

“People are seeing the good pay rates but they also want to know the facilities are there and they’re going to be secure when parked up and out on the road.

“Step by step, I think we’re heading in the right direction. I’m very confident we’ll get there in the end.”

Pete Martin, customer experience director for National Highways, says he is “excited to see the results of improving the standard of parking and other amenities on motorways and major A-roads”, as the company wants “all road users to reach their destinations safely”.

Hoping to see an improvement in the hygiene and rest facilities available to their members and employees, Kate Jennings the director of policy at Logistics UK said: “It’s good news that funding is becoming available to improve the quality and safety of what is already in place.”