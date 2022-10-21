Members of the public and businesses across Northampton can now pledge a monthly donation to the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation.

The foundation began as a food bank in The Swan and Helmet pub, in Grove Road, during the pandemic and the demand has soared ever since.

Individuals can pledge £5 a month, and businesses can choose between the £50 or £100 pledge scheme – and Major Hairdressing, with salons in St Leonards Road, Abington Grove and Weston Favell, has been the first to pledge £50 a month.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, said: “It is fantastic that a local business has faith in us and the difference we’re making – especially as they will be experiencing tough times themselves.

“We appreciate the support, and this money will go directly back into the communities to help more families and individuals through our food bank.”

The foundation has now been running for two and a half years, and Teresa says the “demand is higher than during lockdown, and the cost of living crisis is responsible”.

The support Teresa has received so far “shows how great our county is” and that “families want to support other families as much as they can” – but with the demand for their services ever increasing, the founder knew it was time to do more.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation supports the hidden need across Northamptonshire, which includes over 60 schools, those who have been subject to domestic abuse, and those with mental health issues, among many more.

“Everyone knows they can come to us for help with no judgement, until they are back on their feet,” said Teresa.

“We provide the break a family needs while everything is crashing down around them.”

Teresa says she receives three-to-four thank you cards weekly from those the foundation has supported, and they then want to give back themselves.

The “regular and reliable” pledges that members of the public and businesses can now make will mean the charity can plan and support more families than ever through this difficult period.

Though Teresa only wants people to donate if they have the capacity to, she says “knowing they have the commitment from the community will make such a difference”.

