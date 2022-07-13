‘We have a good thing going on here’: Abington Bowls Club celebrating 100th anniversary

Abington Bowls Club, set up in 1922, is celebrating by playing for an anniversary trophy with Earls Barton and Brackley bowls club - also having reached their 100th anniversaries this year.

Reg Jones who has been a member since 1998 and a team captain for many years said: “We have a good thing going on here and a really friendly atmosphere.”

Members try to encourage as many people to come along and get involved, but Reg admits it can be a “hard job these days”.

However, they welcome in new members with open arms and the club has seen bowlers from across the county move from elsewhere to join.

As well as the anniversary tournament, next Tuesday (July 19) the Abington team will be playing Friends of England, with bowlers from all over the country.

Reg said: “These will be special occasions.”

The club also held a party back in April to kickstart the celebrations.

Jonathan Brown, president at Abington Bowls Club, joined at 16 years old.

“Everyone says what a lovely club it is and that’s why people tend to stay forever,” said Reg.

He also praised the green keeper, who has been at the club for around 45 years since he left school, and says “he is one of the reasons people come and stay”.

Reg said: “He does a great job and we all really appreciate it.”