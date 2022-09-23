‘We can’t wait to hit the road,’ says Towcester resident as he gears up for an epic charity cycle

A Towcester resident is preparing to take on the well known, gruelling coast-to-coast bike ride to raise money for MacMillan.

Nick Orrin, an employee at Costa Coffee has been given the opportunity to cycle the epic 152 miles across the country to raise money for both MacMillan and the Costa Coffee charity fund.

Nick joins a team of 24 Costa Coffee employees on Saturday (September 24) in Morecombe, Lancashire to start their ride. The team is a mix of both amateur and experienced cyclists who will be using only the power of the pedal to ride from the coastlines Morecombe to Hornsea.

Nick is ready for his challenge for MacMillan

The riders will be cycling 80 miles east along the Pennines and climbing 5,000ft hills, before reaching the half-way and overnight point in Leeds city centre. The next day the team will head to the coast of Hornsea in Yorkshire, cycling more than 70 miles and climbing 1,000ft to reach the finishing point on the seafront in Hornsea by the Trans Pennine Trail sign.

The cyclists are being supported by a generous set of sponsors, made up of Caffitaly, Schaerer AG, Howard Tenens, Regency Design & Print, Bott, Miller’s Vanguard, Eversys, Rontec, Moto and Roadchef, so that the team can raise as much money as possible for the two charities.

Nick Orrin lead and organiser of the challenge said: “This fundraising cycle ride has been a real privilege to organise. We will be raising money for both MacMillan and the Costa Coffee charity fund, both such worthwhile charities. It’s going to require stamina and perseverance to complete, but I think the team will have this by the bucket load, and we can’t wait to hit the road.”

This cycle ride forms part of a wider fundraising initiative Costa Coffee is undertaking to support Macmillan’s Coffee Morning in September. Money raised will help Macmillan to continue to provide a range of physical, practical, financial and emotional support for people living with cancer and their families from the moment they are diagnosed.

Nick and his team are ready for the coast-to-coast ride