'We are truly humbled' as Northamptonshire's Animals In Need records yet another busy year with hundreds rescued and re-homed

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:34 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 12:38 GMT
A Northamptonshire charity re-homed more than 660 animals during 2024 and the new year is looking just as busy for its wonderful team of staff, volunteers and supporters.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years.

The team is always busy and the past 12 months have been no different with countless rescues taking place across the county.

Their efforts to re-home animals has also kept them busy with the statistics showing just how hard they work with the animals who come in to their care.

Animals In Need rescued and re-homed hundreds of animals of all shapes and sizes last year (2024)Animals In Need rescued and re-homed hundreds of animals of all shapes and sizes last year (2024)
In total, last year saw 1,838 wildlife admissions and more than 660 animals and birds re-homed to new owners.

The following animals were all re-homed:

140 cats

118 dogs

260 hens

43 rabbits

32 fancy rats

21 Guinea pigs

20 various aviary birds

4 chinchillas

2 gerbils

3 hamsters

6 ducks

3 geese

6 turkeys

4 corn snakes

1 tortoise

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott told this newspaper: “We cannot thank you all enough for the amazing support you give to Animals In Need.

"We are truly humbled, we could not do this without you.”

If you would like to start the new year by helping out at Animals In Need, email [email protected].

For more information about Animals In Need and its work across the county, visit its website or its social media pages.

Details of all the animals hoping to find their forever homes are on the website.

