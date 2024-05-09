‘We are trendsetters’: Daventry Banksie pothole activist steps down from campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
A anti-pothole activist has been displaying hand-painted boards in and around Northamptonshire over the last two months, criticising West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) over the state of the roads in the county to pressure them into taking action.
The mother and wife, known as Daventry Banksie, told this newspaper she officially hung up her paintbrushes and stepped down from the battle against potholes in the county as she had achieved what she wanted — road repairs.
The activist put up her 46th and last sign on April 27 and nearly got caught while doing so.
Daventry Banksie said: “It's been fantastic. I've got Daventry noticed. It's now time for people to step forward and ask their own questions and not to be afraid to ask, and for councils to be more transparent.
“They've got this. They don't need me putting up signs anymore. I honestly think that people now won't just settle for second best.”
The campaigner began putting signs up in Northamptonshire around March 12. She mostly placed the signs on prominent roundabouts or directional signposts.
The pothole placards were usually up for a few hours or days before being removed by WNC.
In response to the signs' removal, residents and even local businesses started getting involved.
“It was such a nice feeling. The support from people was overwhelming. I can't thank you all enough. Together we can achieve a lot more.
“I'm just ready to hang my paint brushes up. It's been all about the people. We did get the council's ears pricked up. We are trendsetters. Other towns are now putting signs out,” she said.
The campaign received national and local media attention once the signs went viral, and this newspaper was granted exclusive interviews that were published over the course of several weeks.
She said: “Hopefully it's all going to have a good shake-up. The roads are shockingly bad.
“I want to be able to bring the activism back out again at some point, so I want to keep my anonymity.”
Click here to take a look at some of the photographs of pothole signs shared by Daventry Banksie and our community.