‘We are one big family’: Weston Favell Shopping Centre manager shares pride as it approaches 50 years open

The manager of the long-standing Weston Favell Shopping Centre has shared his pride as it approaches 50 successful years of serving the Northampton community.

It was in January 2006 when Kevin Legg returned as centre manager, having previously worked as the maintenance supervisor and tech services manager until he left in 1998.

Kevin worked in shopping centres across Peterborough and Leicester for the decade to follow, until he was asked to return to Weston Favell. “They can’t get rid of me now,” he told the Chronicle & Echo.

When asked how it feels that the shopping centre is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month, Kevin said: “It’s just fabulous and a testament to the need for the community shopping centre we’ve got here.

“It’s more relevant today than it’s ever been for the people of Northampton. We get visitors from Kettering and Wellingborough and have a large catchment area with really good visitor numbers.

“We are nearly back to the numbers prior to the turmoil of the last four years, and it’s as healthy now as it’s ever been. There’s zero units available and that’s testament to the need to provide retail, leisure and services that people need and want.”

The main focus for the team is customer service, and they find pleasure in providing what people want. They have also continued to play an important role in supporting local initiatives, such as community, youth and religious groups, sports clubs and food banks.

“The big difference is that we are one big family,” said Kevin. “The sense of belonging has come across in recent months. It’s not just about shopping, it’s much more than that.”

Kevin looks back fondly on the many events they have hosted over the past five decades – particularly how they give back through free events at Christmas time when budgets are often tight.

Kevin was asked what he believes is special and unique about Weston Favell Shopping Centre and he said: “We understand what the customers want and change with the times.

“Over the last 20 years, there has been more of a focus on customer experience, giving leisure and food options, and increasing dwell time.

“Expectations have changed and we want to give them a clean and safe environment where they feel comfortable and welcomed.

“We have four banks on site and not many high streets have got that offering anymore. It’s a good mix of value and convenience and we work to our strengths.”

The centre is proud to offer nearly 1,000 free car parking spaces. Although Kevin knows some spaces may not be ideal as it was designed 50 years ago, he is pleased that people can pay them a visit for free for three hours and enjoy everything on offer.

“We have smashing Christmas decorations, summer and Halloween events that bring people in,” he said. “We also like to give people, charities and good causes a platform. That’s what the centre is there for, to serve the community.”

Kevin and his team invite the Northampton community to their 50th anniversary exhibition, which is now on display until the end of November. You can take a look at the nostalgic photos and hear interviews with long-standing staff members and customers.

The big birthday bash is planned for Tuesday, October 29, when the original Wombles will be returning 50 years on from when they opened the shopping centre. The community is invited to visit and share this special day with the team and businesses.

“We thank you for your custom and hope it will continue,” said Kevin. “We have lots of big things coming up and we’re 100 percent let. That’s testament to what we’re doing and we’re thankful for the custom.”

The Chronicle & Echo is working with Weston Favell Shopping Centre until the end of October to mark the celebration. If you would like to share your memories and pictures, email [email protected].