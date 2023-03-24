‘We are a social supermarket’: Larder coordinator shares difference being made to Northamptonshire communities

The coordinator of a Northamptonshire-based larder has shared the difference they make to the community, describing the service as a “social supermarket”.

Back in August last year, we shone a light on the brilliant work of the Towcester and Roade community larders, which operate under the South Northants Volunteer Bureau (SNVB).

But just seven months later, the team has gone on to do so much more and have exciting initiatives in the pipeline.

Towcester Community Larder was last year's winner in the 'local food hero' category at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

Firstly, what is a food larder and how does it differ from a food bank?

Larders differ from food banks entirely. Where a food bank is designed specifically for members of the community in need and experiencing food poverty, a larder is open to all – regardless of your need.

Whether you are someone who wants to save money on their food shop, save food from waste, or use the opportunity to come and meet new people, the membership is open to anyone.

The Towcester and Roade Community Larders purchase surplus food from an organisation called SOFEA, which is a partner of FareShare. They rescue food surplus from the national supply chain to ensure it does not go to waste.

The food larder is available for all members of the community, not just those who are in need.

As well as purchasing food, donations are also made from supermarkets, including local Waitrose, Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons stores, and Whittlebury Bakery and KFC.

They also work closely with Silverstone Circuit, to save food from going to waste after events like the F1 Grand Prix.

The larders have a wide variety of items on offer, including chilled and frozen food, fruit and vegetables, toiletries, pet food and store cupboard basics.

How can you get involved and become a member of the Towcester and Roade Community Larders?

There are around 60 volunteers working across both larders, working to meet the demands of the more than 700 members.

In order to afford the food needed for all members of the larder, there is a charge and different membership tiers available.

No matter which tier you opt for, there is an annual joining fee of £10 per membership.

For a monthly subscription, you can pay £17.50 per month for 10 points per session, or £35 per month for 22 points per session. This entitles you to one session per week.

If you would prefer to pay as you go, you can pay £5 per session for 10 points or £10 per session for 22 points.

Each item available at the larders has a number of points associated with it, so you know how much of your allowance you are spending with each thing you pick up.

Where and when can you go to one of the SNVB’s food larders?

The Towcester larder is held at Towcester Town Football Supporters Club. It runs from 4.15pm until 6pm on Wednesdays, and 10am until 11.15am on Thursdays.

The Roade larder is held at Roade Village Hall. It runs from 1.30pm until 2.15pm on Mondays.

Depending on if you are a monthly member or pay as you go determines when you can attend during those times – and more information can be found online.

When were the larders first set up and how has it all evolved?

It was November 2020 when food boxes were first offered, using surplus donations. However, to welcome in more members of the community, the team knew that more of a choice had to be offered.

The “social supermarkets”, as the two larders are now known, were first opened in April 2021.

They began with just 20 members and now there are more than 700 across both larders – who are assisted by more than 60 volunteers.

Katie Steele, coordinator at Towcester Community Larder and one of the founders, said: “The evolution has been massive and it is a constant challenge to ensure we have enough food.”

The larders’ allocations from SOFEA and FareShare have drastically increased alongside the demand, from 500 kilos of food to more than three tonnes.

“We see more than 300 shoppers per week at the Towcester larder,” said Katie. “Taking into account all the family members that benefit, we reach between 800 and 900 people a week.”

Talking about the decision to open up to everyone in April 2021, Katie says it is all about offering “dignity and access” to all – but they also work closely with the council, schools and social housing to help those in hardship.

She said: “Social supermarkets are a long term solution to food poverty and waste.”

With businesses trying to limit food waste, how is this affecting the larders?

Katie said: “It is massively impacting us already. Even though we purchase food using membership costs, our allowances have been cut as there are so many other larders and organisations to support – and it is important to share it out equally.

“We know all businesses are having a tough time and want to minimise wasting money, but this means there is less surplus food for us.

“We’ve had to look for other options and businesses to work with, and spend more money on full price rather than discounted food.”

What new initiatives are on the horizon for the larders?

A schools programme is in the process of being set up, to identify any families needing food support and providing them access to the services. This is launching eminently, with trials over the next term.

Katie said: “We know schools are the first point of contact for families in need, when they have no idea where to turn to for issues with food poverty.

“We want to help schools point families to us so they can access our services.”

The larders are also working closely with Whittlebury Park Hotel, where any leftovers are turned into amazing produce by their chefs Craig, Harvey and Ben.

This has currently been in the form of cakes and soups but as we move into spring, the team is looking for new recipes.

This food is given out for free at the moment and by the end of 2024, the team would like to open up a community cafe – where food is cheaper and it acts as a social place for families to visit and eat without spending a fortune.

The larders are also in the process of talking to organisations who may be able to assist in sourcing a refrigerated vehicle. With the increase in capacity and need, they need a more sustainable way to transport perishable food.