A Northampton blogger is calling on people to join her at Race for Life after her mum was diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Chanelle Bradshaw has taken part in the town’s Cancer Research UK Race for Life every year since mum Mandy Bradshaw was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011.

Mandy thought she had overcome the disease, but last year it returned, this time incurable and having spread to her bones, with multiple tumours on her spine, pelvis and hips.

Chanelle, aged 33, said she is now on a mission to make Race for Life the biggest yet in Northampton and will be taking part in both Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course, on Saturday, 23 July and the more traditional 5k on Sunday, 24 July.

Entries are open for the events at Abington Park, also including Pretty Muddy Kids, for boys and girls aged five to 12, on the Saturday as well as 3k and 10k distances on the Sunday.

People can visit raceforlife.org to enter.

Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancers - helping to save more lives.

Chanelle Bradshaw and her mother, Mandy

Mandy, aged 57, who works for West Northamptonshire Council, had six rounds of chemotherapy, radiotherapy plus a right mastectomy and reconstruction the first time she had cancer. She is now having chemotherapy and hormone therapy.

Chanelle said: “Mum was really worried about having treatment this time round, due to the side effects from before, but then she spoke to someone who told her about how treatment has changed so much in the space of 10 years. You obviously need funds to be able to do that, so this is a big part of why I do Race for Life.

“It’s very emotional when you’re there. It’s at the beginning when everyone’s warming up, they play people’s stories and you see everyone’s back signs, with who they’re doing it for - it’s just a feeling that everyone’s there, together, for a reason and there’s not really any other events you get that feeling.

“I was sad to see the events so quiet last year, but I know people were still worried about Covid. This year, people are ready to be out and about again.

“We all know someone who has been affected by cancer, so please join me at this year’s Race for Life. It doesn’t matter whether you want to walk, jog, run or take part in Pretty Muddy, what matters is we’re raising as much money as we can to help the fight against cancer.”

Every year around 29,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.