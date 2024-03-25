Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ‘emotional’ documentary is set to be released in memory of a ‘much-loved’ amateur footballer from Northampton who died last year.

Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, died on the operating table at Northampton General Hospital on Sunday, January 23, 2023 after first complaining about a sore throat a week before.

The former Abbeyfield School student was well-known in the Northants football community playing for Blisworth FC and Hunsbury Hawks FC, and also having associations with AFC Spinney.

Luke's parents (middle) alongside their son's football team Hunsbury Hawks

Luke’s friend and University of Northampton student Will Oelrich has produced a ten-minute documentary called ‘Luke’s Legacy’ as part of his studies.

Will said: “It’s my final project in my last year at university. I always had this idea in the back of my head about doing a documentary on Luke. I had to do it. I got the green light from Richard and Julie (Luke’s parents) and got to it.

“It was emotional and hard, especially watching it back with other people but I’m really proud of it. It comprises interviews with Luke’s friends, family, how he passed away and then how his legacy lives on today.”

Will recently sat down with Luke’s parents and younger brother – Richard Abrahams, Julie Needham and Jake Abrahams – to watch the completed version.

Luke's friend and UoN student Will Oelrich has produced a ten minute documentary about Luke as part of his studies

“They were emotional. They were teary but they were happy and proud,” Will said.

Reacting, the parents said: “It’s fantastic. I’m getting emotional. It means a lot to us, to think how loved he was. Everyone wants to keep his legacy going. It just means so much to us. It’s testament to how much he was loved.”

The video is set to go live on Will’s YouTube channel on Wednesday (March 27).

Will said: “There’s been a lot of interest in it online. I released a trailer a week ago and that got a lot of views. I’m really looking forward to seeing what people think and how far it reaches; Richard and Julie want Luke’s legacy to be spoken about.

"Everyone I interviewed, thank you. And thank you for all the support.”