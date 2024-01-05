News you can trust since 1931
Watch this incredible drone footage of fireworks exploding simultaneously across Northampton on New Year's Eve

Dozens of fireworks can be seen exploding across the busy neighbourhood in the spectacular footage.
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 5th Jan 2024, 17:04 GMT
Take a look at this incredible drone footage of fireworks lighting up the sky over Northampton on New Year’s Eve.

St Crispins resident Stephen Ellwood captured fireworks lighting up the sky across the town with his drone, offering a spectacular view.

Dozens of fireworks can be seen exploding across the town in the incredible footage.

