Watch this incredible drone footage of fireworks exploding simultaneously across Northampton on New Year's Eve
Dozens of fireworks can be seen exploding across the busy neighbourhood in the spectacular footage.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Take a look at this incredible drone footage of fireworks lighting up the sky over Northampton on New Year’s Eve.
St Crispins resident Stephen Ellwood captured fireworks lighting up the sky across the town with his drone, offering a spectacular view.
Dozens of fireworks can be seen exploding across the town in the incredible footage.