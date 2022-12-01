Small Business Saturday is making its annual return this weekend (December 3) and time is running out for you to get involved and promote your business.

Liz Cox, owner of The Eccentric Englishman in St Giles Street, spoke to Chronicle & Echo about the importance of initiatives like Small Business Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Liz says, her loyal customer base will support them through the difficult period that lies just around the corner and she hopes this Saturday (December 3) will enable the word to be spread further afield to potential customers.

Liz Cox, owner of The Eccentric Englishman in St Giles Street, spoke to Chronicle & Echo about the importance of initiatives like Small Business Saturday.

To build up to the festive season, The Eccentric Englishman began offering themed ‘tiddly teas’ today (December 1), and they will be selling many cheesecakes at the Saints’ ground on Saturday (December 3) and at the Frost Fair in the Market Square on Sunday (December 4).

“We’ve got some exciting ideas coming up in the new year,” said Liz, who first opened her quirky bar and cafe in the town centre around 14 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small Business Saturday will also be kick-starting the lead up to Christmas this weekend and with more than 20,000 small businesses across the county, West Northamptonshire Council has pulled out all the stops to promote what is on offer – working with Northampton Town Centre BID and Chronicle & Echo.

The Council is asking organisations to share a video showcasing their small business and expressing the importance of shopping locally, especially in the run up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are being encouraged to upload the 30-second video to social media, which will then be shared by West Northamptonshire Council. For this to happen, tag @westnorthants on Facebook and Twitter, and ‘West Northamptonshire Council’ on LinkedIn – as well as using #SmallBizSatUK.

Councillor Daniel Lister, West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth said: “Small Business Saturday is a great way to highlight what our incredible small businesses do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have some amazing independent retailers, family-owned restaurants, pubs, cafes, visitor attractions and activity centres – there really is something for everyone.”

Cllr Lister encourages businesses to utilise the free support and advice available through the Council’s economy team, to allow them to reach the widest possible audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Small Business Saturday took place in 2013 and has since gone from strength to strength. Each year it highlights small business success across our communities and there is hope this year will be no exception.

The campaign may take place on the first Saturday of each December, but it aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure everyone can enjoy the businesses of West Northamptonshire, the Council is urging employers and residents to download and register on their free app, ‘Explore West Northants’.