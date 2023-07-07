Take a look at the additions to this magnificent building

An official opening has been held for a Northampton “hidden gem”, which has undergone a new extension to add to the “unforgettable day out” it already offers.

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh House, from 78 to 82 Derngate, is a multi-award-winning space at the heart of the town.

The building was remodelled by the world famous designer and architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, in his iconic modernist style and it features “extraordinarily striking interiors”.

Offering public visits, a boutique restaurant, stylish design shop and spaces for hire, it became apparent that extra space was needed.

Following the refurbishments over the past five years, more visitors can now be accommodated in the house and its adjoining galleries, shop and restaurant.

With individual donations and a huge injection of money from West Northamptonshire Council’s Towns Fund, a two-storey glass-sided extension has been added to the rear of 82 Derngate.

The extra outdoor land that was purchased has also been relandscaped, creating secluded gardens that have been planted with the Mackintosh theme in mind.

The house now has a visitor centre that can manage larger groups, a more established shop, improved disabled access, and an enlarged gallery space that can be used flexibly.

Below the extension is a dry basement that will eventually provide a home for an archive collection and will also make useful storage space.

These additions will benefit visitors on their days out, and there will be more space for schools and art groups moving forward.

The house is rooted in history as this was Mackintosh’s last major project and the only house he designed in England.

As one of the most individual and creative designers of the 20th century, there are hopes that the extension and additions will give people even more of a reason to visit.

Tens of people were in attendance at the opening on Friday (July 7), including Darren Henley, the CEO of Arts Council England, who cut the ribbon.

Special thanks were given to 78 Derngate’s trustees and volunteers, as well as West Northamptonshire Council.

Local companies were involved in getting the building to how it looks today – namely Mark Bettles, managing director of Cornerhouse Building Contractors.

The three architects from MWK Architects, Dominic Kramer, Julia Radka and Valeria Bobadilla, also played a big role in bringing the vision to life.

Talking to this newspaper at the event, Councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “It’s absolutely great to be here today.

“West Northants have committed £700,000 of the £900,000 project as the first one of the Towns Fund. It’s an architectural gem here in Northampton.

“It’s great that we can have so many more people coming in, visiting flexible exhibition space – and thanks to all the trustees, volunteers, visitors and all who work here.”

Take a look at the extension added to the magnificent Charles Rennie Mackintosh House…

