WATCH: National Lift Tower lit up in iconic Carlsberg green to mark the brewery’s 50 year milestone

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) has proudly poured in the town since the official opening on May 10, 1974.

On Friday and Saturday (May 10 and 11), both the National Lift Tower and the brewery’s own silo were part of a striking visual celebration of five decades of success.

In that time, it is estimated that the town’s Carlsberg has brewed around 28 billion pints of beer – which is enough to fill Wembley Stadium four times over.

Around two million pints are brewed there every single day, including hugely popular brands like San Miguel, 1664 Bière and the flagship Carlsberg Danish Pilsner.

With around 230 people working at the brewery today, the site has had a “significant impact on the local economy” and continues to nurture the future generation of talent.

A special ceremony, which also took place last Friday, saw a time capsule of historic and modern items buried and this will be opened on the brewery’s 100th anniversary in decades to come.

Paul Davies, CEO of CMBC, said: “We are extremely proud of everything the Carlsberg brewery in Northampton has achieved over the last 50 years, brewing and packaging some of the country’s most beloved and popular beer brands.

“I would like to personally thank all of our current brewery team, and all those who have worked at Northampton throughout its 50 year history, for their incredible contribution.”

Paul hopes the next 50 years will be “even more successful” as the brewery builds on its “leading accomplishments in sustainability, quality and innovation”.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO of the Carlsberg Group, praised the Northampton brewery as the first to be built in Europe outside of Denmark.

“Northampton holds a special place in our history,” he said. “The UK has a unique heritage and cultural connection to beer and pubs, which play such a role in its communities.

“The brewery helps to keep this tradition strong and thriving, and this exceptional milestone is a proud moment to reflect on our journey and the many exciting opportunities the future holds.”

Take a look at these pictures and the drone video footage of the Carlsberg 50th anniversary celebrations over the weekend…

1 . Carlsberg celebrated its 50th anniversary since opening the Northampton brewery Both the National Lift Tower and the brewery’s own silo were part of a striking visual celebration of five decades of success. Photo: Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company Photo Sales

2 . Carlsberg celebrated its 50th anniversary since opening the Northampton brewery Both the National Lift Tower and the brewery’s own silo were part of a striking visual celebration of five decades of success. Photo: Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company Photo Sales

3 . Carlsberg celebrated its 50th anniversary since opening the Northampton brewery Both the National Lift Tower and the brewery’s own silo were part of a striking visual celebration of five decades of success. Photo: Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company Photo Sales