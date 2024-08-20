WATCH: ‘It was amazing to see Northampton enjoy a long-standing and revived tradition at the Balloon Festival’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northampton Balloon Festival is back as an annual summer staple, and it was great to see hundreds come together to enjoy the event in the sunshine.

Having returned to the Balloon Festival for the first time in 15 years last year, which I thoroughly enjoyed, it was a no-brainer to book tickets for 2024.

It was Saturday evening (August 17) when I walked over to The Racecourse and it was no surprise to see many people piling into the entrance to make the most of what was on offer.

The area was packed with families, friendship groups and couples, and there was an electric atmosphere as soon as you entered.

The easy-to-navigate setup was similar to last year, with a number of the same stallholders and entertainers returning 12 months on from their last visit.

Different acts took to the entertainment arena at the top of every hour, and the fair rides were buzzing with children and adults alike.

Though the community tent had sadly shut for the evening by the time I arrived, I have no doubt it would have been busy throughout the day with people eager to learn about the great initiatives across our town.

After enjoying a bite to eat on the grass watching the world go by, we popped into the two tents filled with talented business owners and food and drink producers before the hot air balloons were due to take flight at 6.30pm.

It was great to see this unique IKEA-themed hot air balloon blown up for visitors to enjoy.

The ‘craft and gift marquee’ was heaving with visitors hoping to get their hands on some unique finds. From a variety of sweet treats, to personalised football prints and crocheted items, the stallholders appeared to have had a busy second day of the festival.

Right on time, as we stepped out of the food producers’ tent, we saw everyone herding towards the fences and the first hot air balloon was just leaving the ground.

Hundreds of people were watching in awe, waiting to see which of the balloons would be next to take flight. The commentator was encouraging everyone to cheer them on, as the people in the baskets waved down from the sky.

After last year’s unpredictable weather, which made it difficult for the balloons to take off, it was great to see the sun shining across all three days and Northampton enjoying a long-standing and revived tradition.

Hundreds gathered as the balloons began to take flight at 6.30pm.

It is fascinating to watch the balloons travel over your head and the flames blow into the open space to control its movement.

Even from the sky, you could see how happy the people in the baskets were to be up in the air and entertaining the town once again.

As the sun continued to set, we saw our final hot air balloon of the day – a unique IKEA-themed one, which was blown up and kept on the ground for visitors to watch. Many of the old and iconic balloons could only be tethered from the ground because of their age.

That rounded off a lovely evening at the Balloon Festival, and we will certainly be returning once again in 2025.