WATCH: Brave staff member at Dunelm store tries to put out blaze before it takes hold

A staff member who tried to put out the fire at a Northampton retail park before it took hold has been praised for their bravery.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed this morning, Sunday June 1, that the fire which started at the Dunelm store in Nene Valley Retail Park the previous afternoon was now under control.

The blaze spread to nearby units causing chaos in the surrounding areas where the retail park remains closed this afternoon.

While fire crews and emergency services deal with the aftermath of the blaze, members of the public have been quick to praise members of staff who reacted when the fire first took hold.

A member of staff at Dunelm bravely tackles the fire as it first breaks out

In particular, one video posted by Chronicle & Echo reader, Veritie Camp, shows the moment a member of staff in the Dunhelm store tried to put out the quickly spreading fire with an extinguisher.

Veritie said in her post to the Chron: “My mum was inside at the time and thought the alarm was someone stealing something. Initially no panic but by the time they’d got over the car park people had started running and it was already well gone. My mum filmed from the door and the flames are seen downstairs in the bedding section.”

Facebook users praised the actions of the staff member in the video.

One said: “Well done that staff member trying to tackle it. She only looks young. Dunelm should be proud of her.”

"What a brave lady she is! Absolute superstar, she tried her best,” another added.

Another said: “That young lady trying to put it down, fantastic response and bravo for trying to put it down.”

"Well done to that hero tackling the fire, they should be recognised and commended,” one said.

And one Chron reader also highlighted the quick-thinking of staff at Pets At Home, who evacuated the pets to a safe place as the fire began. Northamptonshire Police said on Saturday that it was believed all the pets had been taken to safety.

"Well done to her, and all the staff from the stores, Pets at Home workers helped to bring many animals out the store,” the reader said.