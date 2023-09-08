Watch as famous YouTuber takes on monster food challenge at popular Northampton restaurant

Leah Shutkever takes on The Smoke Pit's Phat Platter challenge

A famous YouTuber took on ‘one of the most difficult’ food challenges she has ever faced at a popular restaurant in Northampton.

Professional eater Leah Shutkever, whose Youtube channel has more than 400,000 subscribers, took on The Smoke Pit’s Phat Platter challenge this week.

The Phat Platter, which weighs 4.2kg, is comprised of a full rack of baby back ribs, ODB burger, 1lb of Buffalo wings, pulled pork, loaded fries, a side of mac 'n' cheese, two corn dogs, dirty cheese dip, house slaw, two corn on the cobs and huge onion rings.

If she finished the meal in under two hours, she would get her picture on the wall of fame, bragging rights and the meal for free. If she failed, she would have to pay an eye-watering £55 fine.

On her YouTube channel, Leah said: “I'm at The Smoke Pit in Northampton taking on the undefeated Phat Platter.

"In front of me here I have this glorious looking platter full of all of your favourite barbecue goods. We have ribs there's corn wings, lots of fries, a burger, coleslaw, entire cup of cheese, which as we all know I love and I believe there's some sort of a mac and cheese dish in the middle here. I have two hours to take this down. If I managed to do that I will get the meal for free and I'll go on the wall. However, if I fail, I pay the fine.”

Smashing her way through the massive meal, Leah managed to successfully complete the challenge in an impressive 29 minutes and 13 seconds.

She said: “I think the gaffer was in disbelief. I think he thought his platter could defeat me. However, I refuse to be defeated.

"I'm sat here victorious…but that was not an easy thing. That was probably one of the most difficult challenges I've had to date just for the sheer volume of food. It was all delicious. I really enjoyed the flavours but just the sheer quantity, it's a lot.”

Speaking on Facebook, The Smoke Pit said: “The one and only Leah Shutkever came to see us and smashed it! What a takedown it was. She came, she killed it, she left.”

Click here to watch the video.