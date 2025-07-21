A drugs gang member who collected £4m of cocaine from a Corby airfield thought he had got away with flying the drugs into the country, until armed police swooped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Crime Agency (NCA) officers were monitoring Richard David Farmer, 39, of Ballantine Road, Coventry, when he drove his Volvo to the light aircraft which had landed at Deenethorpe Airfield near Corby on February 23, 2022.

Farmer and his friend and co-conspirator Blaine Harvey, 39, of Nunts Lane, Coventry have now been sentenced to 24-and-a-half years in prison for their plot to pick up a haul of cocaine from a light aircraft and sell it around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NCA branch commander Lydia Bloomfield said: “This is a significant haul of Class A drugs brought in on a private plane in the hopes of avoiding detection. Farmer and Harvey were working together under an organised crime group to deal them on our streets with little regard for anything but their profit.

Richard Farmer is arrested close to Deenethorpe airfield/ NCA/Northants Police

“These convictions will disrupt the upstream organised crime group behind this smuggling and we will continue to work to stop those who attempt to bring drugs into the country from overseas.

“With thanks to our policing partners in Northamptonshire, Ireland and Sweden, we have taken a large quantity of dangerous drugs out of circulation.”

Officers were waiting when a black wheeled suitcase was brought from the plane and placed into Farmer's car at the edge of the runway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Farmer left the airfield, the car was stopped by officers from Northamptonshire police and 50 brown taped packages were found within the suitcase. The drugs, which weighed 50kg, had a street value of £4m.

Richard Farmer and Blaine Harvey/ NCA/Northants Police

When NCA officers examined Farmer's phone, they found incriminating evidence linking him to Blaine Harvey. The pair had been in regular contact and Harvey appeared to be waiting away from the airfield to meet Farmer after the cocaine had been collected.

Investigators established that Harvey would help Farmer move the drugs around various areas including Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Coventry, Kent and Essex.

Harvey was arrested at his home on April 7, 2022. Both denied being knowingly concerned in the importation of 50kg of cocaine but were convicted on July 16, 2025 after an eight-day at Northampton Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cocaine discovered in a suitcase collected by Richard Farmer / NCA/Northants Police

They were sentenced at the same court on Friday (July 18). Farmer was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Harvey was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison.

The plane, which had arrived in the UK from Belgium, continued its journey to Ireland. On arrival, three men from Sweden and Lithuania were arrested by the Garda and extradited to Sweden where they have since been convicted of drugs offences.

It’s not the first time the former Second World War airfield has been used for smuggling. In 2011, a local gang used a light aircraft to smuggle £1.7m of cocaine into the UK.

In 2022, a pilot flew four illegal Albanian immigrants into a tiny airfield near Corby before an Uber driver dropped them off at Asda.

The plot was foiled by undercover operatives with gang members convicted after an investigation and trial.