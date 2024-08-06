Warning issued about QR code scam on parking meters across West Northamptonshire

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A warning has been issued about a QR scam, which is targeting motorists using parking metres across West Northamptonshire.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) say scammers have placed QR codes on parking meters, which take motorists to a fake site and asks for payment information.

The council is reminding residents that none of their car parks in Northampton town centre, or any West Northamptonshire Country Parks, include an option for payment by QR code.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WNC posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday (August 5): “Please share! Parking scam alert.

The council is warning motorists not to use QR codes, which have been stuck on some parking meters across West Northamptonshire. This QR code was found in Midsummer Meadow car park on Monday August 5. Photo: X/WNC.The council is warning motorists not to use QR codes, which have been stuck on some parking meters across West Northamptonshire. This QR code was found in Midsummer Meadow car park on Monday August 5. Photo: X/WNC.
The council is warning motorists not to use QR codes, which have been stuck on some parking meters across West Northamptonshire. This QR code was found in Midsummer Meadow car park on Monday August 5. Photo: X/WNC.

“Scammers are placing QR codes on our machines that take you to a fake site that asks for your payment information etc and then take money from you allegedly for parking in the car park.

"We offer NO services via QR codes and these should NOT be used on any Northampton car parks or Country Parks.”

One QR code was found in Midsummer Meadow Car Park, off Bedford Road, on Monday.

Related topics:West NorthamptonshireNorthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice