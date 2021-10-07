WANTED: Police on the hunt for Northampton man, 23, in connection with an assault
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 4:13 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 4:14 pm
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 23-year-old Northampton man.
Jordan Kenneth McDonald is wanted in connection with an assault which happened on April 20, 2021.
Anyone who sees McDonald, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000217000.