WANTED: Police on the hunt for Northampton man, 23, in connection with an assault

Anyone who sees McDonald should call police on 101

By Carly Odell
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 4:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 4:14 pm
Jordan Kenneth McDonald. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 23-year-old Northampton man.

Jordan Kenneth McDonald is wanted in connection with an assault which happened on April 20, 2021.

Anyone who sees McDonald, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000217000.

