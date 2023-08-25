News you can trust since 1931
Wanted Northamptonshire man appears in court to admit driving offences

He admitted to driving while disqualified, failing to appear at court, and driving without insurance
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

A man arrested by police after failing to appear at court over driving offences has been sentenced.

Northamptonshire Police said Kieron Soares, aged 31, was charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance after being pulled over by Northamptonshire Police in Irthlingborough on July 7 last year.

When officers checked his details they showed he had lost his licence after failing to provide driver details for a speeding offence, and was disqualified until that December.

Kieron Soares, 31, of no fixed address but formerly of Irthlingborough, admitted driving while disqualified, failing to appear at court, and driving without insurance.
After Soares failed to attend a subsequent court hearing, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Following an appeal for information by the force on Wednesday (August 23), he was arrested.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (August 24), Soares, of no fixed address but formerly of Irthlingborough, admitted driving while disqualified, failing to appear at court, and driving without insurance.

He was given a community order with an unpaid work requirement of 120 hours, to be completed within the next 12 months. Soares was also ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for another four months, with his driving record endorsed.