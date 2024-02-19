Wanted Kettering man named by police after assault allegation
An appeal has been launched by police to find a 30-year-old man who has links to the Kettering area.
Officers from Northants Police have appealed for information to find Jordan Sinclair.
The appeal is in connection with an assault that was alleged to have taken place on Saturday, February 10, in Kettering.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the 30-year-old in connection with an allegation of assault, which occurred at an address in Kettering on Saturday, February 10. this year.
“Anyone who has seen Sinclair or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).”
Anyone with information should quote incident number 24000086805 when providing any deatils to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.