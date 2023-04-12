News you can trust since 1931
Wanted former Rothwell man could be in Kettering

Police appeal for information regarding the location of 31-year-old Kieran Smith

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST

A man wanted for questioning after an assault in Kettering has been spotted working in the town, with police warning the public to call 999 if they see him.

Officers have asked residents to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Kieran Smith who is wanted in connection with a serious assault in which a woman suffered a head injury.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to Smith in connection with a serious assault in May 2021 in Kettering in which a woman suffered a fractured eye socket.

Kieran SmithKieran Smith
“Smith, who works as a landscaper, has recently been seen in Kettering so anyone who sees him, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 999.”