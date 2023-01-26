The husband and wife team already run the successful award winning Turkish Alacati Grill in Daventry and are now rolling out the red carpet for a new and exciting project in the town.

Set in the beautiful Georgian Abbey Building in the Market Square, Pasha’s Bar and Restaurant is tastefully at home in the old walls and it offers a welcoming place to hang out.

Pool tables, darts and Sky Television will be available, to encourage those at home outside again and socialising in a pub setting with style. There are plans to have the second room made into a games room, where there will be a quiet area to play board games or just read a book.

Pasha's Bar and Restaurant is in the Grade II Listed Abbey Building in Daventry

There will be a small menu available downstairs, where you can order burgers and some of the award winning mezze that is served up in Alacati. Teas, coffees and cake will also be available if you don’t want to drink.

The upstairs is still being renovated to provide a versatile restaurant and function room that the Ata and Pammy are so excited about.

Pammy said: “This is the most amazing space that can be used for so many functions and in so many ways. We won’t be just serving up Turkish food here as we are planning on some different world cuisines here for you to try. Brazilian steak and Mexican food are just two examples of themed evenings we are planning.

“This will be the perfect place to hold any function. Parties, christenings and anniversaries would all be well catered for and businesses will find the facilities to hold conferences and exhibitions here perfect.

Ata and Pammy Raydemir will be officially opening the doors of their new bar and restaurant on February 18

“We have so many plans for Pasha’s and want to give the people of Daventry this great place to use. We will be listening to the feedback so we can get the events right. Jazz nights, open mic nights and salsa nights have all been discussed so far and we welcome your suggestions.”

Ata and Pammy Raydemir are busy attending a number of events this year for their successful Turkish restaurant, Alacati, after being shortlisted for some rather prestigious awards.

They have already picked up the Weetabix Food and Drink Gold Award in October 2022 and are also finalists at the British Kebab Awards this year.

You can read more about their Weetabix Food and Drinks Gold Award here.

The opening ceremony of Pasha’s Bar and Restaurant will be taking place on Saturday February 18 at 7pm, where there will be a belly dancer, prosecco, snacks, music and DJ. It is a ticket event for local businesses but there will be some space for the public to turn up on the night, but places are limited.

The bar will be open Monday - Sunday, 3pm through to 10pm initially to see how the hours fit with customers.