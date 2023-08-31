News you can trust since 1931
Walking on hot coals for Rainbows in Northamptonshire

Participants will walk 15ft barefoot over coals which are 1,200 degrees fahrenheit
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:05 BST
Rainbows is looking for people to walk on hot coals at a fundraiser in Northampton in OctoberRainbows is looking for people to walk on hot coals at a fundraiser in Northampton in October
Rainbows is looking for people to walk on hot coals at a fundraiser in Northampton in October

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People has a brand new event and is asking if people in Northamptonshire can handle the heat!

The charity is staging its Northampton Firewalk on Saturday, October 14 at Northampton Casuals Rugby Football Club, between 5.45pm and 9pm.

Participants will walk 15ft barefoot over coals which are 1,200 degrees fahrenheit.

Scott Bell, of UK Firewalk and double Guinness World Record holder for the greatest distance walked on fire, will complete a pre-walk briefing session ensuring participants have the skills and confidence to tackle the challenge.

Claire Hoggan, Rainbows events fundraiser, said: “Our Northampton Firewalk will give you an unbelievable experience, which will get your heart racing and your adrenaline running.

"Firewalking is the art of walking through burning coals without getting burned, transforming your fear and inspiring you to do things you didn’t think were possible.

“With your friends and family at the side cheering you on, this really is a fantastic opportunity to test your mind over matter, while putting your best foot forward for Rainbows.”

All money raised at the event will go to the invaluable care that Rainbows provides for more than 300 babies, children and young people with terminal or serious illnesses, and their families, at the hospice, at home or in hospital.

The entry fee is £20 with a minimum sponsorship target of £100.

No previous experience is needed and firewalkers must be 11-years or older to take part.

To sign up, visit rainbows.co.uk/NorthFire

