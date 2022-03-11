WATCH: Walgrave's plea to save 'Postman Pete' before Royal Mail changes his round after nine years

A Northamptonshire village has started a petition to keep their beloved postman after it emerged that he would be changing rounds after nine years.

Peter Walsh, 54, is known to Walgrave's residents as 'Postman Pete.' He has been a postman for 15 years but, for the last nine years, he has been delivering letters across Walgrave, where he has formed "invaluable" friendships with residents.

He was told, however, that - after nearly a decade of service in Walgrave - Royal Mail would be moving him to another patch.

Walgrave, in response, immediately sprang into action and started a written petition in a bid to keep one of their village's most treasured assets.

Katherine Lockhart, 60, said: "He's the best postie in the world. Everybody waves at him.

"Everybody knows Pete - how many people know their local postman? We would all be devastated if he went, we really would. He is one of the nicest guys I know."

Katina Beale, 60, said: "It would be everything to keep him. When my husband died, sometimes he is the only man I see in a day and he always has time. He is good at his job and he makes me laugh always."

Leigh Abbott, 66, said: "He's a part of the family. He takes such good care of everybody and goes above and beyond. He has been a part of our village community."

One person in particular, who would be heartbroken with the loss of Postman Pete is 20-year-old Khiel Rennie.

Khiel, who is non-verbal and has moderate learning difficulties, spends a great deal of time accompanying Postman Pete on his rounds.

Khiel's father, Ward Rennie, 52, said that it is his "absolute favourite thing to do" and it "makes his entire day."

He said: "We've been living here for just over 10 years. Khiel has always been keen standing out the front and waving to people because that's his best way of connecting and, over the years, he's just made such a good friendship with Pete.

"Pete has just been amazing for Khiel because - over the years, connecting with him and smiling at him and waving - and eventually he has mirrored Pete on some of his deliveries, which has been brilliant."

Postman Pete was the "guest of honour" at Khiel's eighteenth birthday around two years ago. Khiel turned 20 years old this week and has hopes to work with the Royal Mail in the future.

Ward continued: "The people in the village love this because everyone loves Khiel and everyone loves Pete, it has just been amazing really.

"It is just the best thing - it's what Khiel loves most in the world, it really is."

This newspaper paid a visit to Walgrave, where around 30 residents gathered in support of keeping their local postman. A handful of villagers held signs that said "We [heart] our Postie Pete."

Postman Pete was asked what it meant to him to receive such an outpouring of support from the village he has been delivering letters to over the last nine years.

He said: "They call me their friend. I am not just their postie.

"It's just an amazing feeling. I do appreciate how the village appreciate what I do for them, it is just unbelievable. They've had a petition and the turnout today is pretty amazing. Sometimes you think you just go do your job and go home but I mean more to the village than I thought I did.

"If I could stay here, I would be so happy. That's what I want to do, that's all I want to do."

The petition to 'save Postman Pete' has, so far, accumulated 300 signatures.

This newspaper approached the Royal Mail to ask if they would consider allowing Postman Pete to keep delivering letters in Walgrave.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Over the last 10 years, the number of addresses we deliver to has grown by more than 2 million and many postmen and women’s routes have not been revised in this time. This can mean that some routes can be an hour or two longer than others, for example, where new housing developments have been built.

"Jointly with our trade unions, we have revised routes throughout the country to ensure they are fairer and reflect the growth in addresses and parcel deliveries. Last year, we delivered revisions in around 1,200 delivery offices and a further 500 in other parts of the business.