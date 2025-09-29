Vulnerable woman nearly got in car with unknown men after Northampton night out but volunteers stopped her

A vulnerable woman, who nearly got into a car with four unknown men after a night out in Northampton, was safeguarded by volunteers.

Northampton Guardians, a safeguarding and wellbeing voluntary service working on Friday and Saturday nights, helped a woman in the early hours of Saturday September 27.

The volunteers say the woman was waiting for a taxi after she lost her friends. However, she nearly got in a car with four unknown males.

Posting on social media, Northampton Guardians said: “In the early hours of this morning (Saturday) our Guardians spotted a lone female, apparently quite intoxicated...of course we approached her and discovered that she was waiting for a taxi, having lost her friends.

Northampton Guardians safeguarding a lone female in the early hours of Saturday September 27. Photo: Northampton Guardians

"Whilst she didn't want us to wait with her we did keep an eye on her, and, when she started to walk away, we went after her. It's a good thing that we did, because we were just in time to stop her getting into a car with four unknown males. Glad to report that we stayed with her until she was safely in a genuine taxi.

"Well done to our two volunteers for their proactive intervention and for keeping in contact with her until she was safe. This is exactly why we do what we do.”

The post on social media has garnered more than 7,000 reactions and nearly 500 comments, with many showing gratitude for the work the volunteers do.

The group is also currently looking for more volunteers so they can continue the vital service. Email [email protected] if you are interested.