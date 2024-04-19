Vulnerable elderly man tricked into letting someone into his home, as police warn of distraction burglaries
A vulnerable, elderly man was tricked into letting someone into his home and Northants Police have warned the public of distraction burglaries.
The incident happened on Wednesday (April 17) in Park Road, between 5.55pm and 7.05pm, when the man was tricked into letting a man into his home after he made claims that his guttering needed repairs.
Once the elderly man was distracted, a woman also entered his property. Police say it is unknown at this time as to whether anything was stolen.
Police officers are issuing crime prevention advice as a result of this incident, and encourage residents to share it with their elderly and vulnerable neighbours and relatives. The main message is that if you are not sure, do not open your door.
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000224376.