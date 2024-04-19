Vulnerable elderly man tricked into letting someone into his home, as police warn of distraction burglaries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vulnerable, elderly man was tricked into letting someone into his home and Northants Police have warned the public of distraction burglaries.

The incident happened on Wednesday (April 17) in Park Road, between 5.55pm and 7.05pm, when the man was tricked into letting a man into his home after he made claims that his guttering needed repairs.

Once the elderly man was distracted, a woman also entered his property. Police say it is unknown at this time as to whether anything was stolen.

