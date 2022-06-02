Volunteers hope CCTV will identify 'vile scum who trashed Northampton park'

Campaigners reveal state of park on social media

By David Summers
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 6:06 pm

A volunteer group at a park in Northampton have condemned litter louts as “vile scum”.

Buddies of Beckets, which cares for Beckets Park in the town, posted a picture of the rubbish they found this morning.

A spokesperson said: “We have no words! More trashing of our wonderful #becketspark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The picture posted by Buddies of Beckets

"Hopefully some of the new cctv will identify the vile scum who have no respect for our green space or the wildlife in it.”

The post came after West Northamptonshire Council made a plea for people to “clean for the Queen” and to look after our town during the Jubilee period.

Buddies has reported the matter to the police and anyone with any information can call 101.

VolunteersNorthamptonCCTVQueenWest Northamptonshire Council