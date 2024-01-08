Volunteers giving haircuts to the homeless continue to make ‘massive difference’ two years on from setting up

“It cheers them up and we have a laugh”

A number of qualified hairdressers, who give up their time to give haircuts to the homeless, continue to make a “massive difference” two years on from when the group was first set up.

Haircuts 4 Homeless Northampton was first established in September 2021, when Lace Brown was inspired by other branches across the country that she had seen online.

Lace, the founder and team leader, was already a hairdresser and taking the time to do something positive for others felt like a natural fit.

She first saw a post about a man in Milton Keynes, who entered a salon looking sad and distant but brightened up when he left with his fresh haircut. Lace knew she could have a similar impact.

As haircuts are not a privilege everyone has the opportunity to enjoy, the team found it made the homeless individuals feel better about themselves and made a nice change to chat to the team.

Haircuts 4 Homeless continues to operate through the Hope Centre, from Oasis House in Campbell Street.

From 10am until 12pm on the first Wednesday of each month, those who are registered to access the Hope Centre’s services can make the most of the free haircut on offer.

“Getting a haircut makes a massive difference,” said Lace. “It cheers them up and we have a laugh.”

The founder estimates that between 20 and 25 haircuts are completed each month by the team of 10 volunteer hairdressers.

Lace is accompanied by Helen as the team leaders and no matter how many volunteers turn up each month to show their support, the two of them are always on hand to help.

Going along is more than just a haircut – it provides an opportunity to socialise and the team kindly provides sweet treats as a pick-me-up.

A couple of years ago Haircuts 4 Homeless set out to find an additional venue to Oasis House, which Lace hopes could be on the cards for 2024.

The team wants to carry on their important work, as well as continuing to visit women’s refuges too.