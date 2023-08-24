Volunteers, described as ‘the backbone’ of their charity, receive prestigious county awards for dedication

Six individuals, described as “the backbone” of a Northampton charity they volunteer for and support, have each received a prestigious county-wide award for their dedication.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, visited the home of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation to present the six Rose of Northamptonshire Awards.

The individuals were each nominated by the charity’s founder, Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, for the help they have provided in supporting the community and going the extra mile since the charity was founded.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire visited the home of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation to present the six awards. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The foundation began as a food bank in The Swan and Helmet pub, in Grove Road, during the pandemic and the demand has soared ever since.

The work of volunteers makes it possible for The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation to make a difference.

Liz and Graham Chapman, Mick Donnelly, Kathleen Soper, Marie Ryan and Andy Leeming are the six recipients of the awards. Five are volunteers and the other is a good neighbour to the charity, who regularly checks in and helps members of the community.

Talking to this newspaper about the award winners, Teresa said: “I’m really chuffed. They all deserve it enormously.

Liz and Graham Chapman. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“I nominated them all as they’ve helped us along the way and have made a real difference in the community.

“Each of them do different and unique jobs, but the difference they make is huge.”

Whether they help with the gardening, social clubs or food bank, Teresa added: “They play a vital role and we wouldn’t be as successful as a charity without them.”

To mark the occasion, the Lord-Lieutenant met with and presented the individuals with their awards on Wednesday (August 23) – which everyone was “really excited” about.

Mick Donnelly. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“I’m really proud of each and every one of them,” said Teresa. “They continuously support us as a charity and they are the backbone.

“They work exceptionally hard and make everyone proud.”

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation is ever-growing and a new social club is on the horizon, which will begin from September.

Known as ‘Stay Well Wednesdays’, this social club will give the community a chance to come along and prioritise their wellbeing.

From fitness classes to professional pedicures and visits from a hairdresser, Teresa described this as an “affordable” way to improve wellbeing.