Volunteer group which helps the homeless and vulnerable in Northampton issues plea for support

A non-profit volunteer group, which helps the homeless and vulnerable across Northampton, has issued a plea for support as they face an uncertain future.

Tuesday Night Team provides food, drink, supplies and a listening ear to people in need, and has done every Tuesday for the past five-and-a-half years.

The group operates through fundraising and donations, and they rely on the community’s generosity to continue making this positive difference.

Tuesday Night Team was founded by Laura Verlander, when she felt she was in a position to give this project the much-needed time it deserves. She says she quickly became aware of how much need there was in Northampton.

“We offer hot food, drinks, snack bags, tents, sleeping bags, medical care and a listening ear,” Laura told the Chronicle & Echo. “We have really good banter and a laugh with the people who come along. We hope they leave with smiles on their faces.”

The team is located outside Sports Direct in Abington Street every Tuesday from 5.30pm and there is often a queue of around 50 people waiting to be served.

They then follow the same route around the town, to support those who do not want to congregate and would rather have a private chat with the volunteers.

Laura believes the group has made a “massive difference” over the past half-a-decade, and mentioned one man who has visited every week since Tuesday Night Team was formed.

“We’ve built a relationship with him and tried to help him move on in life,” said Laura. “It’s had a big impact and they all appreciate the support.”

With just six volunteers who serve the food each week, which fluctuates depending on holidays and illness, the founder explained the challenges they are currently facing.

All the local businesses who used to cook for them once a month have had to pull out for personal reasons, as well as a company who made large food donations due to a new policy.

Their dedicated cook, who has stuck by the team since day one, is a 70-year-old woman and Laura says it is a massive job for her to tackle alone.

The admirable volunteers are committed to helping the vulnerable individuals of our community come rain or shine.

Laura hopes that any willing businesses who would be happy to support the group will reach out in due course, to relieve the strain and ensure they can continue offering this vital support.

When asked her hopes for the future of the group, Laura said: “Being able to continue and carry on with the level of care and the capacity of food we offer.”

As they serve around 65 people every week and the need continues to grow, the Tuesday Night Team hopes to sustain what they have built over the last five years.

For more information and to offer your support to the Tuesday Night Team, visit the group’s Facebook page here.