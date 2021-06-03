A live safety event for electric scooter riders will take place in Northampton tomorrow (June 4).

Voi - the company behind the rentalable, red scooters in the town and across Northamptonshire - is set to host an in-person, educational event at Delapre Abbey.

The event will help existing riders to improve their road knowledge, parking skills and riding confidence, as well as help new users get to grips with the mode of transport.

The safety event will include demonstrations to encourage good practice.

Since the scooters launched in Northampton in September 2020, Voi has received numerous complaints about the safety of the vehicles, which often block pavements and are ridden on pathways, when they should not be.

So the event is part of the company's latest move to combat poor use, alongside several new in-app safety features.

During the event, participants will receive ride demonstrations and training on how to ride and park a scooter - including road safety tips developed in partnership with DriveTech.

Attendees will also be able to redeem credits and a free Voi helmet by completing the online traffic school #RideLikeVoila and attending the in-person event.

Jack Samler, general manager at Voi Technology UK and Ireland, said: “Our number one priority at Voi is to keep our riders and the wider community safe.

“E-scooter riders, like those riding bicycles or walking, are vulnerable road users so while we campaign for better infrastructure to protect them we also combine tech, education and design to make our service as safe as possible.

“We are continually looking at how to improve our vehicles, operations and technology to positively encourage responsible riding habits, whilst taking action against instances of misuse.”

Following the first event tomorrow, which will run from 10am to 3pm, safety sessions will be held on a monthly basis.