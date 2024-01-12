“I can do 500 events, training sessions and presentations but that’s nothing if it’s not helping out the families. That’s what it’s about”

A “vital” Northampton support group for fathers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has continued to grow, with important plans on the horizon this year.

SENDS 4 Dad has tried to promote its important message since it was founded almost a decade ago in 2015 by Paul Meadows.

The group has pushed that “it is society that disables SEND children and they need to be taught to appreciate themselves,” the founder previously told this newspaper.

By providing fathers with tips, advice and a supportive network of people experiencing the same as them, it has allowed some families to stay together and improved men’s mental health.

Paul shared that since he last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo in June 2023, more dads have joined and many have formed close bonds with each other – having found comfort in the fact they know what each other are going through.

A highlight of the latter part of 2023 was the SENDS 4 Dad Christmas party, with many of the dads appreciating the down time at the pub with their families. This is something they had not been able to do for a long time.

“The group has grown,” said Paul. “But we’re still battling with funding. There are grants out there but there are so many organisations battling for the money too. It’s just me running everything and trying to see where the money will come in.”

The founder shared that SENDS 4 Dad has been the recipient of a couple of supermarket token schemes, which he feels “lucky” to have secured as it “all adds up”.

To continue raising funds, Paul is working with a local business to sell branded merchandise and the families helped to create a calendar of artwork towards the end of last year.

Paul said: “Mental health just seems to be getting worse and worse, with services being cut and the cost of living rising. It’s affecting families, especially those with SEN children.

“Quite often one of the parents may have to give up their job to care for the child, and it puts emotional strain on families.”

Paul is a member of the Zero Suicide Alliance, which will enable him to give advice and support surrounding suicide – something he feels particularly passionate about.

With many of their events based at the Frank Bruno Foundation, the group hopes to welcome more organisations to host talks. This will include Harry’s Pals, a session on self harm awareness, and youth mental health first aid.

The founder is also now an autism peer educator, enabling him to deliver sessions, one-to-ones and online support to those who need it. He hopes this will make a difference, alongside working with Public Health and the Children’s Trust.

When asked about the group’s proudest achievement of 2023, Paul said: “Hearing back from the dads about how much the group means to them, and how much it’s helped them and their families.

“I can do 500 events, training sessions and presentations but that’s nothing if it’s not having an effect and helping out the families. That’s what it’s about.”

With 20 individuals recruited to join SENDS 4 Dad just last week, as well as 58 on the email distribution list and 27 in a supportive group chat, Paul estimates more than 100 fathers benefit from what the group offers.

The founder has even been contacted by a man in Nottingham, who is inspired to set up his own version of the group after seeing what Paul has achieved in Northampton.

“We’ve had more contact with professional services over the past year,” said Paul. “They can see the benefit of the group.

“With the backlog with mental health services, we’re like a halfway point for people until they are able to get professional support. It’s vital, especially for parents experiencing emotional stress.”

Paul shared it has now become more common that the fathers realise they too have educational needs and disabilities like their children.

The founder himself says he is in the process of being tested for ADHD, which only came to light recently.

Looking to the year ahead, SENDS 4 Dad has already got a number of events lined up – including Comicon in Sixfields on May 18 and the Dadstock music event around Father’s Day.

Their usual meet-ups and activities, which include events for just dads, dads and their children, and the whole family, will continue.