Vital charity celebrates 35 years of success in supporting young people’s mental health
The Lowdown, located in Kingswell Street, has supported more than 70,000 young people since opening its doors in July 1989.
The organisation believes no young person should face mental health issues alone, and their free and non-judgemental support services are available to anyone aged 11 to 25.
These include counselling, information and advice, advocacy, wellbeing groups, support for the LGBTQ+ community, youth groups and sexual health services.
To celebrate the milestone, the charity plans to place 35 knitted stars around the town for people to find. The locations include their own services, businesses, places of interest and random spots too.
Accompanying each yellow star will be a positive affirmation, a pocket poem and useful information on The Lowdown’s services.
Fundraising and marketing manager Ellie White said: “Over the 35 years, our services have touched so many lives and received a huge amount of support from the people of Northampton – including donors, businesses and young people themselves.
“We wanted to give something back to the community by making them smile and letting them know the world is a better place with them in it.”
Those who find the stars are encouraged to share a picture of themselves with it on social media and tag The Lowdown.
Last year alone, the charity provided 17,688 support sessions to more than 2,200 young people – helping them to feel valued and supported so they can live safe, happy and healthy lives. It also ensures they enjoy time with their families and communities, and can reach their full potential.
One young person described The Lowdown as “the best service for mental health support” they have ever accessed.
Another said that Northampton is “so lucky” to have this service on its doorstep, and the team continues to do an “amazing job”.
The Lowdown recently expanded its services to include a Youth Advisory Board. This feeds into the activities and wellbeing groups offered, to support and empower positive change in a safe, friendly and non-judgmental environment.
The Kingswell Street building is also currently being extended and refurbished to increase capacity, and improve both accessibility and the facilities on offer.
