‘Vital’ charity calls on community to support journey to £150,000 of fundraising for building purchase

A “vital” charity has called on the community to support its journey to raise the final £150,000 needed to purchase its building.

The Doddridge Centre in St James, which operates two venues, hosts a variety of community engagement events – as well as supporting people with hot drinks, breakfasts and a warm space to utilise.

The charity hires meeting rooms to CICs, commercial and non-profit organisations, as well as providing office accommodation to other local charities.

Almost 30 years ago, the group was started by the United Reformed Church. Years later, in 2006, the Doddridge Centre became a wholly separate charitable organisation and gained a reputation as the go-to among the St James community.

The United Reformed Church has long stopped using its building as its congregation got smaller and they joined forces with another church in the town. Now, they have given The Doddridge Centre the opportunity to purchase the building from them.

This will secure the future of the charity and enable the team to build on their continued success of enhancing and supporting local communities.

The Doddridge Centre has so far raised around £40,000 and has £150,000 left to go, and they are hosting regular fundraisers and events as every penny helps. The aim is to raise the full amount by next summer.

Rhiann Bowers, in charge of community development for the charity, said: “Owning the site would give us the stability we need to continue delivering crucial support services for local families, individuals facing hardship, and vulnerable members of the community.”

The next fundraising attempt is the charity’s first family-friendly duck race along Dallington Brook in St James Park – which will include stalls by organisations and charities, free activities, and a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere.

To ensure it remains accessible, community-focused and low pressure, everything will be free apart from sponsoring a duck. This will cost £2 per person or £5 per family.

Talking about the importance of The Doddridge Centre, Rhiann said: “We’re a family community centre and everyone is always welcome. We provide as much help as we can in-house and signpost when needed.

“I help with PIP forms, universal credit applications, understanding letters through the post, budgeting, mental health, and I helped a woman trace down her daughter after eight years. It’s a big spectrum.”

Visitors praise the “incredible” support on offer, which helps them build connections, understand the action they need to take, and leave with smiles on their faces.

“Without the building, we wouldn’t be able to offer the vital services we do every single day,” said Rhiann. “This is our hub and home to us.”

For more information on The Doddridge Centre, visit the charity’s website here.