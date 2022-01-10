An award-winning architect has outlined his vision for an ambitious development that will allow a village near Northampton to 'fulfil its potential' and give residents a family-friendly facility to be proud of.

Ashley Thompson, managing director of AT Architecture Ltd based in Cliftonville, Northampton, said plans for the Brixworth Local Services Centre represent a 'golden opportunity to future proof the village,' providing an infrastructure 'fit for the demands of 21st century life.'

It comes as pictures have been released of the site for the proposed centre, which would be constructed on land north of Brixworth Cricket Club, just off Northampton Road.

A sketch of what the Brixworth complex could look like once complete

Plans, which include a gym, pharmacy, restaurant, business units and office space, have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council.

If granted approval, the centre would reportedly solve the village’s 'parking crisis', bringing 113 parking spaces, including disabled parking and 32 electric vehicle spaces, plus superfast charging ports.

Mr Thompson said: “The Brixworth Local Services Centre aims to modernise Brixworth and would provide vital services to meet the needs of the village’s growing population, particularly those living on the nearby Saxon Fields development.

“We believe it represents a golden opportunity for the village to fulfil its potential and solve the current parking problem as well as giving residents a family-friendly facility to be proud of.

“We intend to use local materials and the scheme has been designed to reflect the context of the popular Vineyard Gardens barn conversions, which I also designed.”

The developer Dr Dallas Burston has supported the Brixworth community since working in the village as a GP in the 1980s. He has previously employed 126 people in the village for his pharmaceutical company and spent £250,000 of his own money to build the cricket and tennis centre, for which he only charges £1 a year rent.