'Village Hopper' minibus to take on new route to encompass W8 bus route between Wellingborough and Bozeat
Operated by Cogenhoe and Whiston Parish Council, the Village Hopper (VH1) is a a 16-seater minibus which will run like a regular bus service with a set timetable.
Journeys will be available between 7.30am and 6pm several times a day Monday to Saturday to help residents travel to work, college, the shops and Northampton General Hospital.
Beginning on Monday, passengers will be able to travel directly from Wollaston, Bozeat, Easton Maudit, Grendon, Cogenhoe, Brafield, the Houghtons to Northampton, Wellingborough, Weston Favell, Stanwick Lakes and Rushden Lakes.
Cllr Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “With new funding from the council, we have been able to help this community initiative establish new links and provide a replacement for the W8 service.
“As well as connecting residents with work, school and the shops, the service will also be able to support visitors to the area who can use the VH1 to access the Nene Way and Stanwick Lakes.
“Residents can view the new timetable on the council website, and I would like to personally thank Cogenhoe and Whiston Parish Council for working with us to ensure this service could run - this really shows and highlights the importance of partnership working to benefit communities.”
The issue was raised earlier this month as North Northants Council explored different options to keep bus passengers from the aforementioned villages on the move.
Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council, added: “As a council, we are very aware of how important bus services are to communities and since we became aware that the previous contractor had given notice on running the route, we have been working hard to find a solution.
“I am delighted that residents who previously used the W8 will be able to use a new service from Monday, with no interruption to service.”
The Village Hopper has been branded ‘a lifeline’ by operators of the service, as it caters to people in village communities where public transport accessibility is sparse.
It offers free travel to children under-five, and grants a 20 per cent discount for passengers below the age of 16. It also provides free off-peak travel for senior citizens after 9.30am.
As well as the purchase of tickets on the bus and the acceptance of any valid concessionary bus passes, the Village Hopper service will also see a maximum fare on bus services of £2 until the end of December 2024.
Chairman of Cogenhoe and Whiston Parish Council Jon Bailey said: "We understand the huge importance of rural bus services to our residents and have worked hard to maintain a reliable service through the Village Hopper for the last six years.
"We know this service is a lifeline for many of our residents and we are delighted to have been able to work with North Northamptonshire Council (and with the ongoing support of West Northamptonshire Council and The UK Shared Prosperity Fund) to enhance our service. We look forward to continuing to welcome our existing loyal passengers and many new ones in the months to come.”
The Village Hopper bus service timetable, which comes into effect on July 29, can be found here.
