Victims of fatal knife crime attacks and serious violence to be honoured at vigil to mark Knife Angel anniversary
The victims of fatal knife crime attacks and serious violence are soon to be honoured at a vigil and church service, to mark the second anniversary of the Knife Angel visit in Northampton.
A time of reflection will be led by Father Oliver Coss at All Saints Church on Friday, May 17 from 7.30pm, and will be followed by a candle-lit vigil on the church plaza.
Speakers will include Cheri Curran, the mother of Louis-Ryan Menezes who was fatally stabbed in 2018, and detective superintendent Andy Glenn, the force lead for serious violence. Anti-knife crime ambassador Quinton Green will also recite a tribute to those lost.
The Knife Angel statue, the national symbol against violence and aggression, visited Northampton in 2022 as part of a nationwide tour – in a bid to highlight the issue of knife crime across the UK.
The 27-foot statue is made using more than 100,000 knives and blades confiscated by the UK’s 43 police forces.
Detective superintendent Glenn says Northamptonshire Police takes knife crime “incredibly seriously” and supporting events, such as the upcoming vigil, is “vitally important”.
He added: “We have seen a significant reduction in knife crime in Northamptonshire in the last year.”
As the force wants to do more and see it continue to fall, they are “working hard” with other organisations as part of the Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership.
Northamptonshire Police has joined with other forces across the UK as part of Operation Sceptre, aimed at preventing knife crime and tackling those involved. This has included visiting schools, hosting knife amnesties, supporting young people at risk of involvement, and using resources to pursue those believed to already be involved.
Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet member for community safety and engagement, invites everyone to “stand side by side with those who have suffered or lost loved ones”.
“Let’s take this opportunity to come together as a community and not only reflect, but also educate people on the devastating impact of knife crime and serious violence,” Cllr Smith added.
“Together we can make a difference and make it clear that there is no place for violence in any form on the streets of West Northamptonshire.”