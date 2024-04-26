Victims of fatal knife crime attacks and serious violence to be honoured at vigil to mark Knife Angel anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victims of fatal knife crime attacks and serious violence are soon to be honoured at a vigil and church service, to mark the second anniversary of the Knife Angel visit in Northampton.

A time of reflection will be led by Father Oliver Coss at All Saints Church on Friday, May 17 from 7.30pm, and will be followed by a candle-lit vigil on the church plaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speakers will include Cheri Curran, the mother of Louis-Ryan Menezes who was fatally stabbed in 2018, and detective superintendent Andy Glenn, the force lead for serious violence. Anti-knife crime ambassador Quinton Green will also recite a tribute to those lost.

The Knife Angel statue, the national symbol against violence and aggression, visited Northampton in 2022 as part of a nationwide tour – in a bid to highlight the issue of knife crime. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The Knife Angel statue, the national symbol against violence and aggression, visited Northampton in 2022 as part of a nationwide tour – in a bid to highlight the issue of knife crime across the UK.

The 27-foot statue is made using more than 100,000 knives and blades confiscated by the UK’s 43 police forces.

Detective superintendent Glenn says Northamptonshire Police takes knife crime “incredibly seriously” and supporting events, such as the upcoming vigil, is “vitally important”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We have seen a significant reduction in knife crime in Northamptonshire in the last year.”

A time of reflection will be held at All Saints Church on May 17 from 7.30pm, and will be followed by a candle-lit vigil on the church plaza. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

As the force wants to do more and see it continue to fall, they are “working hard” with other organisations as part of the Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership.

Northamptonshire Police has joined with other forces across the UK as part of Operation Sceptre, aimed at preventing knife crime and tackling those involved. This has included visiting schools, hosting knife amnesties, supporting young people at risk of involvement, and using resources to pursue those believed to already be involved.

Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet member for community safety and engagement, invites everyone to “stand side by side with those who have suffered or lost loved ones”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let’s take this opportunity to come together as a community and not only reflect, but also educate people on the devastating impact of knife crime and serious violence,” Cllr Smith added.