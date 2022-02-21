Northampton vet issues warning about dental disease in dogs after increase of issues during pandemic

A Northampton vet has issued a warning about dental hygiene and dental disease in dogs after seeing an increase of cases during the pandemic.

Laura Paterson, who works at White Cross Vets in Weston Favell, is raising awareness of the signs of oral disease and urging all dog owners to brush their pooches’ teeth as often as possible.

According to Laura, pets suffering from poor dental health will display tell-tale signs including persistent bad breath, sensitivity around the mouth, loss of appetite, difficulty chewing, pawing at the mouth, bleeding, inflamed receding gums, visible tartar and loose or missing teeth.

The vet said: “We are keen to raise awareness of the dangers of dental disease, as we have seen a huge increase in dogs suffering with dental issues since the pandemic.

“This month is pet dental health month, and we have been reminding clients every time we see them that they need to try and brush their dogs’ teeth as regularly as they can.

“Red gums, bad breath and yellow teeth are all signs of oral disease and ultimately they will lead to a poorer quality of life for your dog.

“We understand how hard it is to prioritise a pet’s teeth, especially when the majority do not like having their teeth brushed but looking after their oral hygiene is a really important part of owning a dog and saves money on treatment and extractions.

“Many people don’t realise that plaque harbours bacteria that can infect the gum tissue and the roots of the teeth causing disease and tooth loss.

“In severe cases, the bacteria can also enter the bloodstream and cause damage to other organs like the heart, liver and kidneys.”

According to the patient records of more than 50,000 dogs across the whole White Cross Vets group, the top five breeds most likely to suffer from tooth decay are Toy Poodles, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lhasa Apsos, Yorkshire Terriers and Chihuahuas.

Laura added: “Smaller dogs are more prone to a build-up of tartar on their teeth, no matter what diet they eat, and as our data shows some breeds are more susceptible too.

“Flat faced breeds are much more likely to have dental disease in comparison to those breeds that have longer noses.

“Daily brushing is the ideal, and there are several brands of toothpaste and brushing equipment to choose from, but dental kibble, dental chews, mouth washes and tartar softening powders can also help.”