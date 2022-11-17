File picture

A 32-year-old man has died at the scene of a crash between his van and a lorry that had veered into his path after being hit by another van.

The incident took place at about 7.30am this morning on the on the A43 near Corby to Stamford stretch, between the villages of Bulwick and Blatherwycke.

Sadly the driver of a Ford courier van died at the scene – the drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A43.

“The incident happened today (November 17) at about 7.30am, between the villages of Bulwick and Blatherwycke, when a blue Ford Transit van travelling southbound on the A43 towards Corby collided with a silver DAF truck travelling in the opposite direction.

“This caused the truck to veer into the southbound carriageway and collide with a white Ford courier van.

“The driver of the Ford courier van – a 32-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.”

It is the 38th road death on Northamptonshire’s road this year.