Van driver airlifted to hospital after four-vehicle crash on A6 Burton Latimer
He was taken to University Hospital Coventry
A man is his 40s remains in hospital with serious injuries after the van he was driving crashed with three cars including a Vauxhall Insignia on the A6 at Burton Latimer.
The collision occurred at about 5.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 3), when the blue Vauxhall Insignia, travelling towards the A14, collided with a white Ford Transit Connect van travelling in the opposite direction.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Transit van was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
The driver of the Insignia – a woman in her 40s and her passenger – a young boy – sustained minor injuries.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.”
Email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000267548.