Vacant Rushden Lakes store to be occupied by popular brand as business takes on unit
Rituals will soon occupy part of the unit which was previously used by Robert Goddard, which closed in February of this year, with the unit being split and Rituals taking up one of the two spaces.
Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes said: "We're thrilled to welcome Rituals to Rushden Lakes.
"This renowned lifestyle and beauty brand offers a unique blend of luxury and tranquillity through its curated collection of home, body and beauty products inspired by ancient traditions.
"Rituals will enhance and complement our selection of brands, offering our visitors even more options for relaxation and self-care. Keep an eye on our social media for updates on the opening. We look forward to seeing you there!”
Rituals specialises in ‘luxurious, yet affordable home and body cosmetics’, with the closest branch for Rushden residents currently situated in Acorn Walk, Milton Keynes.
Signage has been added to the unit’s exterior, however there is currently no news as to when it will open its doors.
