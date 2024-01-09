“We have all got to work together to tidy the town up”

More than 100 bags of rubbish were collected in two hours by the Northants Litter Wombles in one small area of Northampton, described as “utterly shocking”.

The well-known community action group was requested to visit Semilong by a resident who had made attempts to get the litter removed – but to no avail.

10 volunteers rallied together and after collecting more bags than anticipated, a social media post read: “We’ve seen some grot in our time but this was utterly shocking.

The volunteers worked on the green space and bushes on the corner near the river, Apex Lane, and along St Andrew’s Road from Naseby Street to Burleigh Road.

“We are not a rubbish removal outfit, but we are a community action group. Together the Wombles have made a significant difference in two hours, to protect the wildlife and improve the quality of life for local residents.”

The volunteers worked on the green space and bushes on the corner near the river, Apex Lane, and along St Andrew’s Road from Naseby Street to Burleigh Road, collecting mainly plastic and glass bottles, household waste, clothing and drug paraphernalia.

Alison McClean, events coordinator for the Northants Litter Wombles, said: “We were all absolutely horrified, it was disgusting.

“I thought it was just going to be the grassy area on the corner near the river. We’re told litter from recycling boxes blows down the road when the wind takes it. But we arrived and thought ‘wow’.”

Despite the fact the Northants Litter Wombles had already collected more than 1,000 bags of litter in the first eight days of the year, Alison said they did not anticipate they would tackle an area this bad so early on.

The events coordinator fears that because the area was already “neglected”, it encouraged others to leave their litter on top.

“If I lived there, I wouldn’t stand and look at it for months,” Alison added. “We have all got to work together to tidy the town up.”

Though Semilong is described as a “real problem area”, the good news is that the Litter Wombles are collaborating with a community group called Green Spaces in Semilong – who are working on a community garden and to remove graffiti.

Alison said: “Many residents don’t want to live like that and do take care of the place.”