A giant inflatable was the battleground for another hard fought sports day here in Northampton.

It was the turn of Upton Meadows Primary School to hold their annual event this week - and by the looks of these pictures, the youngsters there had a blast. See if you can spot your little ones taking part in our gallery here.

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

