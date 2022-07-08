The traveller community has been told by police to leave Kislingbury park

A traveller community of more than 20 caravans pitched up at a village park near Northampton have been slapped with an enforcement notice by police.

The travellers arrived at the football pitch at Kislingbury Sports & Social Club at about 8pm on Wednesday (July 6).

Northamptonshire Police (NP) said they were aware and were told by travellers that they would be leaving on Friday (July 8). However, the travellers were still there at midday today (Friday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have since served a section 61 to the group which means they must leave by 2pm or enforcement action will be taken.

A police spokeswoman said: "NP has served a section 61 to this group of travellers and they have until 2pm to leave the site. If they fail to comply to the order, enforcement action will be taken.

"The police do not have the power to stop travellers from setting up an encampment. The land owner would need to serve an eviction notice, and if criminal activity or significant disruption to the community is linked to the encampment, we have serve a section 61.

"There has been no increase in crime in Kislingbury, and no criminal offences linked to the travellers,” the spokeswoman said.

Chronicle and Echo has just been over to the scene and can report that two police cars arrived at around 2.20pm to ask travellers to leave.