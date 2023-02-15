A fundraiser has been organised in aid of the Turkey-Syria earthquake disaster, which has killed more than 35,000 people, left thousands injured, and impacted 17 million – with numbers still expected to rise.

The Northamptonshire Council of Mosques (NCM) has organised for people to come together and raise money for the crisis and its victims.

Taking place this Friday (February 17), anyone is invited to visit their local mosque to donate – or you can donate online using the link at the end of this story.

Abdul Ali, treasurer of the Northamptonshire Council of Mosques.

Abdul Ali, treasurer of NCM, said: “This is a huge disaster and it would be difficult for any country to cope with.

“We want to give everyone the chance to get together and help in any way they can.

“As Muslims, it’s important to help anyone in need.”

At around 1.30pm, which is when their prayer congregations are estimated to end, you can visit one of the following mosques:

The Turkey-Syria earthquake disaster has killed more than 35,000 people, left thousands injured, and impacted 17 million – with numbers still expected to rise. Photo: Hassan Ayadi, Getty Images.

Al Jamatul Muslimin Mosque, St George’s Row Northampton Central Mosque, Abington Avenue Gulzar-E-Madina Mosque, Collingdale Road Baitul Ma’mur Jami Mosque, Argyle Street Northampton Mosque and Islamic Centre, Clare Street Abington Jame Mosque, Stimpson Avenue

As soon as the county’s Council of Mosques found out about the scale of the earthquake disaster, they knew the only way forward was to rally together and raise money.

Abdul said: “This will make a huge difference as the money will buy them food, water, medicine and warm clothing.”

The money raised will be distributed via the Ummah Welfare Trust, an international relief and development charity.