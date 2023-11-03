Up to 30 children involved in altercation that led to Wellingborough stabbing, police reveal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of up to 30 ‘children’ were involved in an altercation that led to the stabbing of a teenage boy in a Wellingborough street on Friday, October 13.

Police investigating the incident in which the teenage boy was injured are re-appealing for witnesses and information.

The altercation involved a group of between 20 and 30 children and began in Cambridge Street before ending up in Alma Street between 3.30pm and 4pm.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 3.30pm and 4pm on Friday, October 13, a group of between 20 and 30 children were in Cambridge Street when an altercation broke out.

“The group then moved into Alma Street, where a boy in his mid-teens suffered a stab wound to his arm that required hospital treatment.

“Due to the time and location of the incident, officers believe it will have been seen by passing motorists and pedestrians, and they are appealing for potential witnesses to get in touch.”

Witnesses should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.