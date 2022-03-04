Up to 100 jobs could be created in Northamptonshire if new village hub is given the go-ahead

A Northamptonshire village could benefit from up to 100 additional jobs if a new local centre is granted planning permission.

Plans were submitted last year to build a commercial complex on land south of Brixworth near the village's cricket and tennis clubs, off Northampton Road.

Now, developers say they are in “advanced talks” with potential tenants for the site, which is earmarked for a gym, pharmacy, a community co-working hub, and business units.

How the village hub could look.

Negotiations with a “major convenience store operator” are also well under way.

Ashley Thompson, managing director of AT Architecture Ltd based in Cliftonville, Northampton, said the centre’s impact on the local rural economy and employment would bring long-term benefits to the village.

He said: “As well as bringing jobs, the centre would enhance the local rural economy of the whole village.

“Employment opportunity is a central theme to our plans. In addition, it would improve sustainability through reduced journeys.

“We have a conditional offer of occupation from a major convenience store operator, and we have already got half of the site in negotiations for tenancy agreements.

“It shows the appetite is there for the centre, and the facilities would benefit the wider village.”

The proposals for Brixworth Local Services Centre have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council.